The smallest Rolls-Royce with the biggest heart: hospital fundraising initiative launched with children’s car

A Rolls-Royce hand-built for children at St Richards Hospital in Chichester returned home to Goodwood for one night to help launch the Love Your Hospital ‘First Fifty Club’.

A new corporate fundraising initiative, the ‘First Fifty Club’ encourages businesses from across West Sussex to get their entrepreneurial thinking caps on and raise significant funds for local hospitals.

Love Your Hospital is the dedicated charity for the three hospitals that make up Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, Worthing Hospital and Southlands Hospital in Shoreham.

The charity provides vital funds to support hospital projects beyond core NHS funding, including providing state-of-the-art medical equipment, improving treatment facilities for patients, supporting staff development and enhancing the hospital environment for all.

The Rolls-Royce SRH was hand-crafted for the St Richard’s Hospital Paediatric Day Surgery Unit.

The ‘smallest Rolls-Royce’ allows children awaiting surgery to drive themselves to the operating theatre, through the Paediatric Unit corridors which are lined with ‘traffic signs’.

The experience of ‘self-drive to theatre’ aims to reduce child patient stress.

Since its unveiling in 2017, more than 1300 children have driven the RollsRoyce SRH to the operating theatre.

