The Toddler’s play park at Jubilee Playing Field is temporarily closed- here’s why
A much-loved play park at Jubilee Playing Field is temporarily closed for repairs.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 5:13 pm
The play park’s closure was announced yesterday with a Facebook post and a variety of signs outside the park itself. The closure is expected to last approximately a month as the Parish Council finds a company to complete the repairs.
A spokesperson said the closure was predominantly a matter of health and safety. “The safer surface is lifted/ shrunk in quite a few places, so, for safety reasons, we have closed the toddler park until it is repaired.”
