Welcome to fish and Chipchester — there is nothing we love more than a some battered cod and chips so the Observer has put together a list of the area’s best fish and chip spots.
From Bracklesham to Bury, see which restaurant is number one for fish and chips in the surrounding areas according to Tripadvisor.
1.
Billy's on the Beach, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester PO20 8JH +44 1243 670373
(credit Google Images)
2.
The Barley Mow, South Downs National Park, Walderton, Chichester PO18 9ED +44 23 9263 1321
(Credit Google Images)
3.
The White Swan, Station Road, Bosham, Chichester PO18 8NG +44 1243 696465 (Credit Google Images)
4.
Pallant Cafe, East Pallant Pallant House Gallery, Chichester PO19 1TJ +44 1243 770827 (Credit Google Images)