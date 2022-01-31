Chichester's best fish and chips - top 15

These are the best fish and chips in the Chichester, Eartham, East Wittering, Bosham, Bracklesham, Selsey and Walderton area - according to Trip Advisor

Find out where is the number one plaice to catch a fish and chips in Chichester and the surrounding areas with our top fifteen list.

By Joss Roupell
Monday, 31st January 2022, 5:37 pm
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 5:38 pm

Welcome to fish and Chipchester — there is nothing we love more than a some battered cod and chips so the Observer has put together a list of the area’s best fish and chip spots.

From Bracklesham to Bury, see which restaurant is number one for fish and chips in the surrounding areas according to Tripadvisor.

1.

Billy's on the Beach, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester PO20 8JH +44 1243 670373 (credit Google Images)

2.

The Barley Mow, South Downs National Park, Walderton, Chichester PO18 9ED +44 23 9263 1321 (Credit Google Images)

3.

The White Swan, Station Road, Bosham, Chichester PO18 8NG +44 1243 696465 (Credit Google Images)

4.

Pallant Cafe, East Pallant Pallant House Gallery, Chichester PO19 1TJ +44 1243 770827 (Credit Google Images)

