These Chichester campsites were named winners at camping and glamping awards

Two Chichester campsites have been recognised in the 2019 Campsites.co.uk camping and glamping awards.

Concierge Camping, situated on the Ratham Estate in West Ashling, was named the best caravan park in the south east, while Kingley Vale Campsite was commended in the best newcomer award.

Tracey and Guy Hodgkin, from Concierge Camping, said: “We are delighted with the award and to hear that our efforts are hitting home with customers.”

Peter Whitmore-Jones, from Kingley Vale Campsite, said: “We are very proud of the campsite and all the hard work we’ve put in. This award means a lot to us and my business partner Jonathan Cox, and we’d like to thank everyone who has helped us.”

The founder of Campsites.co.uk, Martin Smith, said: “Every one of our winners has brought their best to the table this year and they deserve every success that comes their way.”

The full list of award winners, including regional winners, is available on the Campsites.co.uk website – www.campsites.co.uk/awards