These have to be the scariest pub toilets in Sussex

You have to be rather fearless to use the gents toilets at a country pub on the Sussex Downs.

The unique urinals at the Roebuck Inn at Laughton, come in the shape of howling open-mouthed demons from hell.

Cast in metal they are highly detailed.

But they don’t seem to put people off from using the pub, which has a good reputation for its food and excellent range of locally brewed beers.

The toilets fit in with local myth and folklore as the Devil has a long association with Sussex.

Legend has it that the aptly named Devil’s Dyke was the work of Old Nick who was trying to dig a channel to the sea and drown the people of Sussex.

There are also myths associated with Chanctonbury Ring, Mount Caburn, near Lewes, and the village of Mayfield where the Devil is said to have appeared to the local blacksmith disguised as a woman in order to tempt him, but the smith, noticing a cloven hoof beneath the skirt, clamped red hot tongs on the Devil’s nose, sending him back to hell.

