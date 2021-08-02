This is how low income families in Sussex can save thousands of pounds and make their homes more energy efficient

These grant opportunities can provide homeowners with up to £10,000 to upgrade their homes to make them more energy efficient.

Recently, the UK Government announced the Sustainable Warmth Competition, a new initiative which aims to save households money, reduce fuel poverty, cut carbon and support the aims of the Prime Minister’s 10 Point plan for a Green Industrial Revolution.

The Sustainable Warmth Competition brings two fuel poverty schemes (Local Authority Delivery Phase 3 and Home Upgrade Grant Phase 1) into a single funding opportunity that allow Local Authorities to assist low-income households obtain sustainable warmth.

Home energy grants SUS-210208-155501001

But time is running out to apply.

Margaret Jones explained: “What this means is that Local Authorities are highly encouraged to apply for funding on behalf of low-income households through the Sustainable Warmth Competition in order to receive funding to upgrade these households to maximize energy efficiency and minimize costs.

“Low-income households can benefit greatly from these opportunities so it is important that Local Authorities apply before the applications close on August 4.