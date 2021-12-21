Today is the Winter Solstice. SUS-211221-130040001

The sunrise was at 8.03am and it is due to set at 3.59pm.

That gives us a day length of 7 hours 56 minutes and 10 seconds on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

The day is 4 seconds shorter than yesterday.

And 8 hours, 34 minutes shorter than summer solstice on June 21, 2021.