This is how much film star Cate Blanchett paid to buy Sussex farm with 100 acres

The Oscar-winning actress, who owns a seven-bedroom Victorian house in the county, bought the farmhouse and land for almost £1.5 million.

According to the national media, Miss Blanchett, 52, has paid for the farmhouse set in almost 100 acres of woodland and pasture near the Sussex home she has occupied for more than five years.

She also got planning permission to knock down a run-down oast house and stable in the grounds of her property and create an art gallery and studio, as well as a meditation room.

The Daily Mail reports that ‘Blanchettville’ lies on the edge of a village in the Sussex Weald near Crowborough.

According to the national media, the surrounding farmland has long been used commercially for a pedigree herd of beef shorthorn cattle. There are also barns, bull pens, and stables.

The actress lives in her mansion with Australian playwright husband Andrew Upton, 55, and their four children.

As reported in the Daily Mail, they paid more than £3 million for the house, keep their own pigs and chickens and grow herbs and vegetables.

The actress won Oscars for roles in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine.

Her highest-grossing films include The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001–2003) and The Hobbit trilogy (2012–2014), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Cinderella (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and Ocean’s 8 (2018).