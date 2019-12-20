This is why knitted angels appeared around Chichester this week

More than 700 knitted angels appeared around Chichester on Wednesday – but where did they come from?

Member and friends of Christ Church, in Old Market Avenue, lovingly made the angels and delivered them to their various locations around the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A knitted angel outside Chichester Cathedral

Each angel had a message tied to it wishing whoever found it a happy Christmas, and invited them to take a photo of the angel and share it on Facebook and Twitter.

Doreen Field, Senior Elder at Christ Church, said: “Messages of thanks, surprise and joy are flying back to our church and will be read out on Sundays around Christmas. How good to bring people together at Christmas!”

