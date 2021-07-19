A planning application before Arun District Council seeks to change the wording of a condition on its hours to allow it to open at 6am instead of 7am from Monday to Saturday.

The drive thru at unit 5 on the site is set to close at 11pm on those days and hours for Sundays and bank holidays are 8am to 8pm.

The condition was set to ‘protect the neighbouring amenity and to discourage anti social behaviour’.

The Saltbox site

A statement with the application said: “It is an operational requirement of Greggs for its units to open from 6am during the week to service customers requiring early morning sustenance.”