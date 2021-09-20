‘Thousands’ flock to Bognor town centre for Southdowns folk festival: in pictures

Organiser Roger Nash said was incredibly pleased with the turnout, saying the festival did exactly what it was supposed to: give back to the community.

“It’s about bringing everybody together, making the town even more lively than it already is. Giving joy to people, that’s what it’s about. Putting smiles on people’s faces.”

See all of our best photos below.

