Thousands of bras donated for a good cause

The V2 Radio bra appeal

The reason behind this initiative was to raise much needed funds for Against Breast Cancer.

The Bring Us Your Bras campaign had bra banks set up at sites across the county and was run in conjunction with Lewis Brown Lee Chartered Accountant.

For every tonne of bras collected, against Breast Cancer receives £700. Plus, by recycling bras it prevents them from being dumped into UK landfills and the charity’s recycling scheme directs textiles to Africa where they help create local commerce.

Thousands of bras donated - all for a good cause