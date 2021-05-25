Thousands of bras donated for a good cause
Local radio station V2 Radio has been running a campaign asking the women of West Sussex to donate any old and unwanted bras that they may have lurking in their draws.
The reason behind this initiative was to raise much needed funds for Against Breast Cancer.
The Bring Us Your Bras campaign had bra banks set up at sites across the county and was run in conjunction with Lewis Brown Lee Chartered Accountant.
For every tonne of bras collected, against Breast Cancer receives £700. Plus, by recycling bras it prevents them from being dumped into UK landfills and the charity’s recycling scheme directs textiles to Africa where they help create local commerce.
Alex Berry, V2 Radio’s managing director, said: "We were over the moon with the response. The lovely ladies of West Sussex donated a staggering 3,212 bras in total. This will go a long way to helping Against Breast Cancer as well as many small communities in Africa. Not to mention the positive environmental impact of keeping the unwanted bras out of landfill. We cannot thank our listeners and the local businesses enough’ for their support."