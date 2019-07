On Sunday, July 21, the club hosted the final of the King Power Gold Cup for the British Open Polo Championship. Ahead of one of the most thrilling matches of recent years, which ended with a 13-12 victory to Dubai in extra time, the RAF Falcons dropped onto the pitch, the Petworth Town Band entertained crowds in traditional style, and a variety of singers entertained from the bandstand. See the pictures from the event here.



