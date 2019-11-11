Three-car collision in Chichester sparks hunt for driver and passenger

A collision between three cars has led to an appeal for information on the whereabouts of one driver and one passenger.

Witnesses are being sought to a three-car collision in Chichester in which the driver and passenger in one vehicle made off on foot immediately after the crash, police have said.

According to police, they were the occupants of a red Vauxhall Mokka travelling west along the A259 Cathedral Way after exiting the Via Ravenna roundabout.

Both were last seen walking in the direction of Chichester College, and officers need to speak to them concerning the incident.

The collision happened at 9.30am on Thursday November 7 when their car collided with a blue Audi A3 Sport driven by a 28-year-old man from Hayling Island.

Also involved was a black Honda CRV, driven by a 48-year-old local woman, with her husband, 47, the front seat passenger.

The Audi driver was treated at St Richard's Hospital, for slight injuries. The occupants of the Honda also sustained slight injuries, but neither were taken to hospital.

The incident led to temporary road closures having to be put in place.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 313 of 07/11.