Tips on surviving a Quarter-life crisis

Vicky meets...Hattie Halmiton, author of How to Survive a Quarter-life Crisis

What is a Quarter-Life Crisis?

This refers to twenty- and thirty-somethings who are struggling to navigate the world of adulthood, and are finding that it’s not the rosy picture that they were expecting. A QLC manifests something like this: you start to ask yourself what your purpose in life is; you don’t feel that you’ve got it together in the same way as your peers seem to have; and you want to be treated like an adult but you also enjoy the trappings of being looked after by your parents.

What was your objective in writing the book?

To provide reassurance and guidance in a fun way – almost like a comfort blanket in book form – telling Gen-Zs and millennials who may seem a bit lost that it’s going to be OK, and that they’re not alone. It’s full of pertinent advice on navigating relationships, the world of work, friendships and social media. This generation is the first to grow up with the internet and it’s had a profound impact on every aspect of their lives. This is the rulebook that will help them through!

One section is about oversharing on social media. What constitutes oversharing and why should we avoid doing it?

Oversharing is when you document every minute detail of your life on social media. It’s fine to overshare but you have to be prepared for negative comments, which can sometimes be deeply personal and hurtful.

Why is saying ‘No’ important?

It’s important to use your voice and stand up for what you believe in, and not to be cowed or made to feel bad if you don’t want to participate in something.

The book also covers relationships. Is it tough for quarter-lifers to form lasting relationships?

So much of life revolves around screens. People are glued to their phones rather than participating in real-life, preferring to text rather than make conversation. It’s all about your online profile and social media streams, which in most cases have a very tenuous link to a person’s real life. It’s difficult to even get to reach the real person that you might want to get to know as they are only presenting a highly edited version for themselves. It also works the other way, that these unrealistic standards are impossible to meet and you could end up setting yourself unrealistic standards and ultimately feel inadequate, which is not a healthy start to a relationship. Also, those experiencing a QLC are still finding their feet, which can make taking someone with you on your journey in life all the more challenging.

Anna Martin has contributed some really beautiful illustrations. Do you hope the book will be given as a Christmas gift?

Anna worked really hard to get the tone right for the illustrations. It would make a lovely Christmas gift, perhaps paired with a few self-care treats!

How to Survive a Quarter-life Crisis is published by Summersdale www.summersdale.com