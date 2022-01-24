Tonga volcanic eruption felt in Fishbourne

The impact of the eruption was felt 18 hours after the initial blast. SUS-220124-124948001

After reports of the eruption being felt in Hastings, the weather station in Fishbourne also felt the impact of the eruption.

The impact was felt at the station almost 18 hours after the initial eruption.

Roger Burgess, a weather station operator in Fishbourne said: “I have been operating a weather station since 2010, occasionally I see the odd disruption in readings such as sudden drop in temperature when a squall front arrives.

“Until now I have never seen a sudden unexplained bump in air pressure. On January 15 around 7pm I noticed a big bump in the graph followed by a short drop in pressure.

“Later on January 16 at about 1:30 am there was another disruption in atmospheric pressure. After reading about the Tonga shock wave being recorded in Hastings I checked my recordings again and although I didn’t see the first shock wave the one at 7pm was the shock wave travelling from Tonga over the South Pole.

“The shock wave at 1:30am was the second time the shock wave passed over the UK, this time over the North Pole with the shock wave was travelling around the Earth at about 1700 miles per hour.”

To view the full pressure data in Fishbourne on the day visit https://www.wunderground.com/dashboard/pws/ICHICHES2/graph/2022-01-22/2022-01-22/daily