Trade union council for Chichester relaunches

Chichester District Trades Council is being relaunched with an open meeting open to all local trade unionists next week.

The meeting on Monday September 2 will take place from 7pm in Theatre House on Theatre Lane.

A number of local trade unions have registered in advance.

Phil Wilson from Chichester District Trades Council said it was ‘vital’ that local trade unions work together to support and defend their rights.

Anyone wishing to get involved or keep in touch can like the Facebook Page, Facebook.com/ChichesterTUC, follow on Twitter @ChichesterTUC

and sign up to the mailing list via www.chichestertuc.wordpress.com.