Travellers arrive in Chichester

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: "We are aware of the travellers on New Park Road and we are working with our partners at West Sussex County Council and Sussex Police to resolve this as quickly as possible.

"Our council officers will be regularly visiting the area to liaise with those on site and to ensure that the area is kept tidy. We are currently looking at additional security measures that we can introduce to make the community spaces that we manage more secure and to help deter unauthorised encampments.

"We are meeting with residents and partners in the recently affected areas to gather their views on a series of options.

A settlement in Litten Gardens

"It is proposed that the programme will initially prioritise measures in the open spaces at New Park and East Broyle in Chichester, and then the council will review its other sites on an ongoing basis."

The council has updated its ‘Advice for Residents’ section on illegal encampments at www.chichester.gov.uk/gypsiesandtravellers.

This covers frequently asked questions and explains the process the council and its partners have to follow when an illegal encampment occurs.