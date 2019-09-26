Travellers set up camp at University of Chichester's tech park in Bognor Regis

The University of Chichester has closed the car park at its tech park in Bognor 'due to the presence of travellers'.

The university said it is liaising with the police and West Sussex County Council to take the 'necessary legal action to move them on' from its multi-million pound technology park in Upper Bognor Road.

Tech Park at the Bognor Regis campus of the University of Chichester

A spokesman said: “We have temporarily closed the car park at our Tech Park on our Bognor Regis campus due to the presence of travellers.

"Our primary concern is for the welfare and safety of our students, staff, visitors, and close neighbours.”

The statement comes after reports on social media that a 'group of caravans' had moved onto the campus late night (Wednesday).

