Travellers set up in Chichester road
A group of travellers has set up on a Chichester road this week.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 1:50 pm
The group arrived earlier this week and is currently based in New Park Road.
Chichester District Council said a notice to begin legal action has been issued and officers are said to be regularly visiting the site.
A spokesperson from Chichester District Council said: ‘We are aware of the travellers on New Park Road and we are working with our partners at West Sussex County Council and Sussex Police.
"A notice to begin legal action was given earlier this week. Our council officers are regularly visiting the area to liaise with those on site and to ensure that the area is kept tidy."