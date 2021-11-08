Tree planted in Chichester to remember the victims of Covid-19

A small group of city and district councillors and stakeholders came together in Litten Gardens this afternoon as the mayor planted a tree to remember the victims of Covid-19.

The mayor, mayoress and the mayor's chaplain were in attendance as the maple tree was planted in the park.

Speaking to this newspaper, mayor John Hughes said: "During lock down the people of Chichester last family and friends and we weren't allowed to have many people at funerals.

From left: The mayor, cllr John Hughes, mayoress cllr Cherry Hughes and the mayor’s Chaplain, Canon David Nason.

"So we have planted a memorial tree so that people can come here and be in a nice environment to make peace with the loved ones that they have lost."

Cllr Hughes described the maple tree as 'beautiful' and said that the leaves would turn red around Remembrance Sunday annually.

The Mayor’s Chaplain, Canon David Nason, held a short service and blessed the tree.

He said: "Bless O Lord this tree planted here as a living tribute to those from the City of Chichester who lost their lives as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic. May all who gaze upon it in the future remember them and the families, associates and friends that they left behind.

"We ask that it serves as a memorial to their suffering and their loss. We ask too that as we remember the departed we remember those of all the front line services who selflessly fought to assist those in need and in so doing some who lost their own lives."

Cllr Hughes added: "I would like to thank David for joining us today."