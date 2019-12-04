Trees in Midhurst could be felled for safety reasons

Trees located on land opposite the Methodist Church in Midhurst could be felled for safety reasons.

The Cowdray Estate is proposing to carry out felling and remedial works to the trees, which are located between the main road and the fenced pasture in front of the ruins, which have been found to have ‘significant issues’.

The trees in Midhurst. Photo: The Midhurst Society

A spokesman said: “A large Poplar tree lost a limb during stormy weather in October and this created a wound on the main stem and an unbalanced canopy.

“The other trees on the site have since been inspected and unfortunately revealed significant issues that also require remedial action.”

A total of 13 trees need to be felled as they have been found to be infected with fungus or dieback, or are suffering damage of some kind, according to the spokesman.

This includes five Ash, four Sycamore, one Whitebeam and one Horse Chestnut.

The Cowdray Estate spokesman said it would be consulting the Tree Officer and obtaining the necessary consents before work took place, as the trees are located in the Midhurst Conservation Area.

The work will be carried out by an external contractor most likely early in the new year, the spokesman said.

A partial road closure may be required while the works take place.

The spokesman said: “All the trees will be replanted, thereby retaining the same number of trees on the site, and consideration will be given to the appropriate species.”

