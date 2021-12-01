Clive Cockayne, aged 69, died last Sunday (November 28) SUS-210112-121342001

Volunteer Clive Cockayne, who had given 51 years of service to the Selsey RNLI, died aged 69 on Sunday, November 28.

Mr Cockayne, who was chairman and deputy launch authority of Selsey Lifeboat, first joined the RNLI as a crew member on the all-weather lifeboat in 1970.

He initially helped his father, Des, fulfil the role as honorary secretary before succeeding him, later taking on the position of lifeboat operations manager — a position he held until January 2020.

Mr Cockayne oversaw several lifeboat transitions — the most significant being the change from the wooden class Oakley to the first fast slipway Tyne class, City of London.

RNLI Selsey said the lifeboat was financed by the Guild of the City of London, and Mr Cockayne played a ‘key part’ in creating a long-standing relationship with this organisation.

The much-loved volunteer was also instrumental in both the planning of and transition from the slipway launch station to a shore-based station with the new Shannon class lifeboat.

Tributes poured in after the announcement of his passing on Selsey’s RLNI Lifeboat Safety page on Facebook.

Shelly Woodroffe posted: “I’m so very sad to hear this news. A gentleman who gave great service to the RNLI. My thoughts are with his family.”

George Rawlison also posted: “Such tragic news my thoughts and prayers to family and friends.

“So grateful for Clive’s absolute loyalty and service to Selsey lifeboat station.

“Always a pleasure to visit and work with him in the cause of saving lives at sea.

“A highly respected man, and one whom I will never forget as an inspiration to us all.