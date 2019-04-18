Two children’s charities team up to provide vital equipment for St Richard’s Hospital

Children’s charities have teamed up to provide a vital piece of medical equipment for a Chichester hospital’s ward.

Health and welfare charity, Concern For Life, joined local charity The Children of Chichester Organisation (COCO) to present a Safespace bed, costing more than £7,000, to Howard Ward at St Richard’s Hospital.

Team members from both charities presenting the bed to Howard Ward

Ward manager for Paediatrics, Janine Hemming, thanked Concern For Life and COCO for their hard work and support in fundraising for the bed.

Janine, said: “The Safespace Siesta Hilo will provide a comfortable, accessible, safe and practical bed for children with complex medical and behavioural needs.

“The transparent panels mean that children can interact with their parents and carers and with their environment.

“Nursing staff will now be able to observe children clearly and the specially designed access portholes can accommodate wires and tubing used for breathing support, monitoring and medicines.”

Alongside the hard work that both charities dedicated to providing this vital piece of equipment, families of the children and young people who are cared for by staff of St Richards, helped choose the unique design of the bed.

Concern For Life is a small charity local to the area which raises funds solely for children under the care of St Richard’s Hospital and the Child Development Centre in Chichester.

Concern For Life is celebrating its 40th anniversary throughout 2019 after being founded back 1979 initially to raise £5,000 to purchase an oxygen monitor for what was then called the Special Care Baby Unit.

During the 40 years the charity has gone on to raise almost £200,000 for various pieces of medical equipment and projects by hosting many fundraising events, formal balls, barbecues and an annual Christmas coffee morning.

The team at COCO have also worked hard to raise money for the most vulnerable children and young adults in West Sussex and various neighbouring counties.

Alongside the most recent mission to provide this Safespace bed to St Richard’s Hospital, COCO has supported various schools, hospices and hospitals in the area.

For more on how you could support either charities visit www.coco-charity.org.uk or search through Beta’s charity commission page for more on Concern For Life.