Two men die in light aircraft crash near Goodwood airfield

Sussex Police said they were a 65-year-old from Bulls Cross and 58-year-old from Gosport.

They both died when a light aircraft crashed just north of Goodwood Airfield at about 4.38pm.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are providing support to their families at this difficult time.

“The Air Accident Investigation Branch has been informed and we have no further information.”

Emergency services – including police, the air ambulance and West Sussex Fire – were called to the scene shortly after 4.30pm.

West Sussex Fire sent a crew from Chichester and the Technical Rescue Unit.

Roads in the surrounding area were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

