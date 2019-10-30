UKHarvest opens Chichester’s first surplus food café

Chichester-based charity UKHarvest opened the city’s first surplus food café in Drapers Yard on Tuesday.

Nourish Caféis a vegan and vegetarian café that cooks entirely with fresh surplus ingredients.

UKHarvest is a not-for-profit perishable food rescue operation which collects quality excess food from commercial outlets and delivers it to charities, direct and free of charge.

The charity is based on the original OZHarvest which was founded in 2004 by Ronni Kahn.

Since it was founded in March 2017, UKHarvest has grown to support more than 110 charities, delivering 27,500 meals per week and saving more than 705 tonnes of good food from going to landfill. The charity currently rescues around 7.69 tonnes of food per week, of which 80 per cent is fresh and perishable.

UKHarvest also believes food education is key and has educated more than 500 people and worked with a broad range of people within the community from young carers, young people in care, young families in early intervention programmes, school children and young people in education, university students, families on low incomes and homeless people in hostel accommodation; anyone who needs nutritional education on how to make the most of the nutritional value of the food they purchase and to reduce food waste, especially while on low incomes.

The café is open from 10am, Tuesdays to Saturdays, and serves a variety of different dishes, as well as cakes, with the menu changing daily based on the surplus food received.

All the proceeds from Nourish Café go towards UKHarvest and will help feed those in need.

To find out more visit www.ukharvest.org.uk/event/the-nourish-cafe