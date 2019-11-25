Unique Christmas sculpture with an eco message is unveiled in Bognor Regis

A unique Christmas sculpture created from sustainable or recycled materials will remind residents in Bognor about their responsibility to the environment this festive season.

The three-and-a-half metre sculpture is designed to resemble a giant candy cane and features different Christmas symbols, like a snow globe and children’s toys.

The top of the sculpture in detail

The artwork was unveiled over weekend at the junction of High Street and London Road, where it will remain until January 5.

The piece has been created by artist Samuel Lloyd, who hopes it will remind people of the impact of plastic waste.

He created it thanks to the help of his nine-year-old ‘son and assistant’, Isaac Lloyd.

Samuel said: “This has been an amazing project to work on for the last few months.

“What you throw away, we love to reuse and finding these materials is essential to the process.

“The toys, which were donated by the local charity shops, have been reconfigured to create a large scale sculpture.

“The different materials used has been key to establishing its distinctive appearance.

“It was a fun and exciting project to work on and we are looking forward to seeing it being installed and up over the Christmas period.”

The sculpture was commissioned by the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID) and is an extension of the Community Forest which celebrates the town’s community based businesses, organisations and artists.

Jason Passingham, chairman of the BID, said: “Samuel’s creation has far surpassed our expectations – the initial design concept was fabulous, and the way that Samuel has realised the project is absolutely amazing.

“The BID is thrilled to be showcasing this hugely talented local artist, who has created something unique for Bognor Regis this Christmas – no other town will have anything like it.”

