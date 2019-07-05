University of Chichester makes top third in league tables

A rise of 38 places in the national league tables has taken the University of Chichester into the top third tier.

In the year where it has marked its 180-year anniversary, Chichester was ranked by the National Student Survey (NSS) as 53rd out of 157 higher education institutions in the UK.

The results, which are published today, show the university has climbed 38 places this year.

Chichester performed well across the board, with its education courses ranked first for overall satisfaction out of 80 other institutions – significant given that the university began life as a teacher-training college 180 years ago. Counselling was also named in top place, while art ranked third in the UK.

Following the annual survey, the university’s overall satisfaction score was rated at 85 per cent, which puts it ahead of the national average of 83 per cent.

The quality of its teacher-training was also named in the NSS as one of the best in the country at sixth place.

University vice-chancellor Professor Jane Longmore said: “It is extremely pleasing to receive national recognition for our commitment to creating a student-centred learning community.

“Ensuring our students get the best experience possible while studying here is crucial to us – it gives them a sense of belonging and ensures they feel part of our community from the day they arrive.

“To have risen to the top third of the NSS table is also a great credit to our staff and their commitment to our students.”

The NSS survey, which is commissioned by Office for Students, polls final-year students about their time spent in higher education through 27 core questions, across eight areas.

More than 330,000 students around the country took part in the annual survey answering questions on the quality of their courses and their overall experience of higher education.

Dr Mark Mason, pro vice-chancellor at the university, said: “These results are an indication of our remarkable success in building the confidence, resilience, and aspirations of every student.

“Our students are at the very heart of everything we do at Chichester so it is profoundly encouraging to see that they rate the university so highly.”

The NSS results cap a successful few months for the university, which was ranked as one of the top 15 in the country in the recent Whatuni student choice awards.

Moyin Ekundayo, president of the University students’ union, said: “When I ask students what makes Chichester special they tell me about the sense of belonging they experience.

“They say being here is like being part of a community where everyone knows everyone else, and everyone is included.”

To find out more about how the university provides an enriching experience visit www.chi.ac.uk/about-us.