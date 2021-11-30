Up to 480 new homes could be built on Bognor Golf Club

Plans to build up to 480 new homes on Bognor Golf Club were revealed yesterday (November 29) as a public consultation went live for the first time.

The golf club is set to be turned into a new neighbourhood featuring 'new, high-quality' and 'affordable' housing, with opportunities to repurpose existing golf club house buildings for community use and open-up previously inaccessible areas of the land for recreation.

The new neighbourhood will be called 'Lidsey Green' and organisers hope to address resident's concerns about the loss of communal greenspace and the environmental affect of the development by planting 2.26 hectares of new woodland.

The plans for Lidsey Green

It will also feature 27.3 hectares of 'new accessible parkland, featuring woodland, meadow and wetland habitats, children's playspace and communal growing space.'

30% of the homes built on the development have been allocated for affordable housing and the new site will be accessible via Golf Links Road. This will necessitate a change in priority to form a new road junction into the site, developers have said. As a result, land crossing the northern part of the golf course will be safeguarded for the delivery of a new link road between the A259 and the LEC airfield site.

"Our vision for Lidsey Green is to create a development that delivers positive growth for Felpham and Bognor through the provision of high-quality housing, interwoven with social and environmental infrastructure that promotes inclusivity, biodiversity and wellbeing."

The plans for the new golf club, which is set to be built on a 180 acre site south of Grevatt's Lane, nearly two miles East of the current site.

The masterplan for the new golf course

The design documents promise an 18-hole, 72 par course, a new 9-hole course and greens in compliance with the United States Golf Association specification for greens. A new, more modern club house, car parking and larger, more varied putting greens have also been promised in the plans.

To find out more about the consultation, visit www.bognorgolf-reimagined.co.uk.

Hallam Land Management, the developer behind the plans, aims to submit an outline planning application for the redevelopment of the existing golf course by the end of the year. A full planning application for the development of the new course should follow soon afterwards, in January next year. Both applications are subject to a formal public consultation, which opened yesterday (November 29) and will run until Monday December 6.