'Very special Christmas campaign' launched to support Chichester district businesses

A campaign which aims to support high streets and local businesses in the Chichester district this Christmas has been launched.

Councils, organisations, businesses and the local media, including the Observer, have joined forces to by launching 'a very special Christmas campaign'.

Led by Chichester District Council, the Countdown to Christmas campaign, is encouraging people to post on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to highlight everything they love about the Chichester District.

A council spokesperson said: "The campaign will encourage people to celebrate local shops, cafes and restaurants; attractions and experiences; parks and gardens; and businesses on social media along with one of its special hashtags; #countdowntochristmaschichester; #countdowntochristmasmidhurst; #countdowntochristmaspetworth; #countdowntochristmasselsey; #countdowntochristmaseastwittering.

"Those who post between Friday, October 25 and Monday, November 25, will be entered in to win a very special festive prize. The winner and their guest will be chauffeured round the district in a Rolls Royce car as part of a luxury Christmas shopping day.

"They will receive a £150 Chichester Gift Card to go towards their purchases in Chichester city centre; lunch at E. Street Bar and Grill in Petworth; and they’ll complete the day by watching ‘The Christmas Concerts’ with The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth and Chichester Cathedral Choir at Chichester Festival Theatre."

The prizes have been donated by Rolls Royce, Chichester Festival Theatre, Chichester Business Improvement District, Visit Chichester, and E. Street Bar and Grill in Petworth.

The district council said two further people will win Chichester gift cards as runner up prizes — £50 for second place and £30 for third to spend in Chichester City Centre, courtesy of the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID).

Councillor Martyn Bell, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration at Chichester District Council and former city mayor, said: “We are lucky to have some of the most picturesque and unique shopping destinations in the country – and we want to make sure that as many people know about it as possible.

"We want to encourage local people to support businesses on their doorstep and we want those outside of the district to discover what it has to offer.

“We want everyone to celebrate our city and towns on social media – whether they are local residents, or just visiting. If they add the relevant hashtag we will enter them into a competition to win a luxury festive shopping experience. We’re looking for creative social media posts that really shine a light on our fantastic district, including great pictures and videos.

“What’s great about this campaign is that any organisation can get involved – and even run their own promotions – just by adding the relevant hashtag to their social media posts. We are also highlighting key activities and events that are happening over the festive period on our website www.chichester.gov.uk/countdowntochristmas and on our social media sites.”

Those supporting the campaign include; Rolls Royce, Chichester Festival Theatre, Visit Chichester, Chichester BID, Chichester Chamber of Commerce, Chichester City Council, Chichester College, Midhurst Town Council, Midhurst Town Team CIC, Petworth Town Council, Petworth Business Association, Selsey Town Council, East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council, Stagecoach, Chichester Observer, the Midhurst and Petworth Observer, Chichester Post, Spirit FM, Everyone Active and Love Where You Live.

“We would like to thank all of the organisations who are working with us to deliver this campaign to support our high streets and local businesses. This really is a team effort," councillor Bell added.

Full details of the campaign and the competition can be found here.