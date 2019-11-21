Village ‘can look to the future’ after new hall gets the go-ahead

The Nyewood community can ‘come together and look forward to having a hall again’ after planners gave their ‘unanimous support’ to demolish and replace a village hall.

Plans were submitted to South Downs National Park (SDNP/18/05385/FUL) in October 2018 to demolish the existing Henry Warren village hall and build a new single storey hall, including associated vehicular access, car parking and landscaping on the land to the north east of Prestwood, Nyewood. Also included was a proposal to construct two, two-storey detached houses.

Last week, residents spoke of their anger at the plans to demolish the hall in the ‘heart of Nyewood’. Read more here

However, according to The Henry Warren Village Trust, its application was approved at a planning committee meeting at the South Downs Centre last Thursday.

Sue Wright, member of the Nyewood Village Hall operating committee, said: “After listening to the case officer’s presentation and statements from both opponents and supporters of the proposal, they debated all the issues. They dismissed the objections, expressing complimentary opinions on the concept and design of the proposed new buildings.

"Having taken into consideration all the arguments on both sides, they granted the application unanimously, noting the expected financial and construction conditions to be fulfilled prior to commencement.”

A newsletter sent out by the trust said it has been a ‘difficult journey, with many obstacles to overcome’.

It added: “Naturally, people had differing views about the best course of action but we now have unanimous support both from Harting Parish Council and the South Downs National Park for an exciting viable solution.

“Our hope is that the Nyewood community will come together and look forward to having a hall again, for everyone to enjoy now and into the future.

“Members of the SDNP planning committee were excited by the ‘landscape led’ and ‘contemporary’ design of our proposed new hall.

“We do not underestimate the huge amount of work before us but we remain committed to delivering a wonderful new village hall to use for all the activities you have asked for.”

Prior to the committee meeting, the application had 71 objections on the planning portal, with 69 letters/comments of support.

Concerns had been raised about the plans. Last week, resident Tom Everington said: “[This is] another example of the slow encroachment on our green and pleasant land by people completely ignoring the hopes and aspirations of the local community.”