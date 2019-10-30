Villagers come together for ‘impressive’ display at Cocking bonfire night

More than 100 villagers gathered in Cocking for an ‘impressive’ fireworks display and bonfire event on Sunday.

The event, which was postponed from Saturday night due to the ‘awful weather’, kicked off with a children’s fancy dress competition, which saw about 13 entries.

The guys on the bonfire pyre

Resident Chris Malec said there were some ‘fantastic’ efforts – including a school boy zombie, a witch, a werewolf and a Mexican day of the dead inspired costume.

Villagers had been tasked with creating their own Guys for a bonfire competition this year.

The winning entry, which was ‘a forbidding looking guy in a black outfit’, took the top spot at the peak of the pyre, while others were laid at its foot.

After the bonfire was lit, fireworks were provided by Selstar, based in Selsey, who put on an ‘extremely well crafted display’, said Peter Craig, chairman of Cocking Village Hall.

The impressive firework display

Mr Craig said the evening, which raised £467 for the Blue Bell Community Hub project, went ‘very well’.

He described the event, which combines Halloween with bonfire night a week ahead of the bigger celebrations in neighbouring towns, as ‘low-key and local’, adding: “It’s almost like a family affair. It’s lovely.”

