Vintage shop’s grand opening is a dream come true for owner

“Vintage is built to last and that’s why I love it,” said Louise Arram, holding a nearly 50 year old copy of Vogue and flicking through its still-glossy pages.

The magazine, which is proudly displayed in the front window of Ms Arram’s new shop, is just one part of a retail experience devoted to the fashions, fads and culture of decades gone by.

The shop is called ‘Vintage by Loulou’ and the grand opening took place on August 7.

Based on Norfolk Road, where Dog and Duck (which has since moved to Norfolk Street) used to be, Vintage by Loulou promises to be a one-stop-shop for all things vintage, stocking luxury coats, tops, jeans and dresses from every decade since the fifties.

It’s a real labour of love for Ms Arram, who has always loved vintage fashion, and said she had to transform the shop floor in less than two and a half weeks.

“It’s come out better than In expected it to be. It definitely is,” she said.

“It’s a dream come true, really. I’ve always wanted a vintage shop and now I’ve done it.”

“I’m always buying and selling online, but when I knew I was going to have a shop, I just went crazy!