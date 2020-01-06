Violence against homeless people condemned by Stonepillow

The chief executive of Stonepillow has condemned recent violence against rough sleepers in Chichester.

Hilary Bartle said: "Saturday was the first day of our Chichester Hub re-opening at the weekends and walking to work I was appalled at the sight of the burnt-out belongings in the Northgate underpass. I was glad to see the two individuals affected were safe and was pleased to be able to offer them to come to the Hub for support."

Research conducted by Crisis estimates that people sleeping on the streets are almost 17 times more likely to have been victims of violence, than the general public.

Hilary continues: "A number of our clients have experienced violence towards them which is truly shocking and completely unacceptable. This shows just how vulnerable people are when forced to sleep on the streets.

"We are actively working with rough sleepers seven days a week to find them alternative accommodation and provide support, food, hygiene, clothing, bedding and washing facilities.

"Despite the incidents from the weekend, we would also like to recognise the compassion and kindness shown by the majority of those in the community.

"We were overwhelmed by the volume of donations received over the festive season which enabled us to provide accommodation and support to over 130 people per day/night as well as a delicious meal for all on Christmas Day.

"We would also like to thank all the volunteers that gave up their time to make this possible.

"We continue to provide a range of services all year around enabling people to make real positive changes in their lives. Last year, we supported 336 people and our hostels occupancy rates were at 98 per cent.

"Sadly, homelessness continues to increase, and we are working hard across Chichester, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton with the district councils, county council and other voluntary and statutory agencies to support some of the most vulnerable in society find safe and secure accommodation."

If you would like to donate, support or volunteer with Stonepillow please visit www.stonepillow.org.uk

If you are concerned about someone who is sleeping rough, please report them to Streetlink using their app or website www.streetlink.org.uk