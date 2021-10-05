'Violent struggle' ends in arrest in Chichester

Community wardens attempted to stop a man suspected of shoplifting in East Street today (Tuesday, October 5) but the incident ended in a 'violent struggle' according to police.

One warden was left with injuries to their eye and elbow, the second warden received cuts and bruises.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after police arrived at about 12.35pm.

Two police cars at the scene today

The suspect was also arrested on suspicion of theft and remains in custody.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "At 12.35pm on Tuesday 5 October officers went to the assistance of two local community wardens who were trying to detain a man suspected of stealing items from a nearby shop.

"The 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm to one of the wardens who had sustained eye and elbow injuries during a violent struggle. The other warden also sustained cuts and bruises.