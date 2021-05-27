Virtual trip to Chichester’s Novium Museum sees pupils spend a day in Ancient Rome
Pupils from Grasshopper class at Northchapel Primary School spent a day in Ancient Rome after winning a virtual trip to Chichester’s Novium Museum.
The children had access to many Roman artefacts which fascinated them and generated a lot of discussion.
The class learned all about Roman daily life, from cooking flatbreads, writing in Latin on wax tablets to visiting a Roman Bath House.
The children said it was the ‘best day ever’ and were very enthusiastic throughout the wonderful and creative day.
