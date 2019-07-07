Volunteer dogwalkers urgently needed for the elderly or terminally ill in West Sussex

A charity is urgently looking for volunteers in West Sussex who would like to walk a pet belonging to an elderly or terminally ill person.

The Cinnamon Trust, a specialist national charity for people in their last years and their companion animals, has issued a call-out on its social media page appealing for new volunteers in West Sussex - specifically in Rustington, Littlehampton and Lancing.

A spokesman wrote in a post on Facebook: "We are really short of volunteers who would like to walk a pet belonging to an elderly or terminally ill person in these areas.

"Any time you can spare will help them keep their beloved pet with them to provide love, company and security.

"It doesn’t have to be every day, once a week would be brilliant and you would be able to make a difference to the lives of elderly people and their pets."

The Cinnamon Trust has a network of over 15,000 volunteers in the country who 'hold hands' with owners to provide vital loving care for their pets, a spokesman said.

Volunteers will walk dogs for housebound owners, foster the pets when the owners need hospital care, fetch cat food or even clean out bird cages, according to the spokesman.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer, view the registration form on the Cinnamon Trust website here.

