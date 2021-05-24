Vote for your Top Pet in the Observer area

We’ve whittled it down to just 10 of the cutest and funniest animals in town after owners sent in videos of their beloved pets.

Now, it’s down to you to pick the winner set to be crowned the Top Pet in the Observer area (watch shortlist video above).

The winner’s family is in with a chance of winning a £50 Pets at Home voucher.

Our Top Pet shortlist SUS-210524-105836001

The public vote opened on Monday (May 24) with the polls closing at midnight on Friday (May 28).

Make sure you visit the Observer website to watch the full video of the 10 shortlisted pets, and then vote for your favourite.