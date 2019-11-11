Walberton flower grower wins top award

A Walberton alstroemeria grower has been crowned ‘Grower of the Year’ at the British Florist Association (BFA) Industry awards.

Ben Cross of Crosslands Flower Nursery nominated against growers around the world including, Irish, Spanish and Dutch growers and was presented with the award at a special ceremony.

Ben said: “Our mission to make British Flowers great again, and with over 90 per cent of cut flowers now imported we have gone a small step to putting British flowers and their growers back on the map again!”

Ben is also working to educate by becoming involved with ‘Facetime a farmer’ an initiative that pairs farmers with classes for a series of video calls that take place throughout the year.

Ben signed up to the project over a year ago and has recently have been paired with St Helena’s Junior School in Lincolnshire where he is teaching the children how Crosslands are sustainably growing their flowers as well as getting the next generation thinking about where their flowers come from and challenging their thinking to buy British and local.

More information can be found on Twitter and Instagram at @AlstroemeriaBen