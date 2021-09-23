Visitors filled Walberton Village Hall on Saturday afternoon and as well as viewing the many stunning exhibits, they enjoyed the wonderful cream teas.

Sue Pitman won the Fuchsia Glass Bowl and John Mills Fruit Bowl.

The Dahlia Cup went to Alan Humphries and Ted Love.

Some of the stunning displays that filled Walberton Village Hall for Walberton Gardeners Club's autumn show

Other trophy winners were Bob Rogers, Drakers Dibber for Vegetables; Teresa Gess, Domestic Silver Salver; Maureen Dorking, Floral Art Silver Salver; and Brenda Bailey, Best Cut Flowers.

Other prize winners were Ann Cannings, Angela Barker, Sandra Pegram, David Donovan, Christine Llewelyn, Annabelle Heath and Eva Pendreicht.