Walk a stunning section of the Sussex coast to support Cancer Research UK

The Cancer Research UK Big Hike takes place on October 2 and follows a stunning coastal route across the South Downs.

The one-day event is open to all who enjoy the great outdoors and are looking for a challenge whilst raising money for life-saving research.

The 26 mile route has an expected walking time of 8 to 12 hours and passes through grasslands and villages, along riverbanks and coastal paths with spectacular views from Beachy head.

Starting at Alfriston Camping Park, the route heads south towards Lullington Heath Nature Reserve and passes through the beautiful villages of Alfriston and Litlington, along the banks of the stunning Cuckmere River, and an iconic coastal section of the South Downs Way including Beachy head and Birling Gap.

The routes are fully planned with plenty of support points along the way and maps provided at registration. Participants will also receive lunch enroute followed by a hot meal and medal at the finish line.

There is plenty of time for supporters to start building up to the challenge. Fundraising advice is available and Cancer Research UK has teamed up with hiking experts to give the very best training support with a 16-week training plan.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the South, said: “We know over the last year more people than ever have embraced the great outdoors and taken up walking as a way of balancing their physical and mental wellbeing. That’s why we’re excited to launch our Big Hike and bring it to this part of the south coast for the first time.

“Whether you’re an experienced hiker or a novice rambler it is the perfect opportunity to make the most of the stunning scenery and help raise money for vital cancer research.”

Cancer Research UK is the largest charitable funder of cancer research in the world. Almost every way it fundraises has been impacted by the pandemic but its determination to beat cancer hasn’t faltered.

With around 52,000 people diagnosed with cancer every year in the South East, the charity is determined to continue making transformative steps in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease and is more focussed than ever on its ambition of seeing three-in-four people survive their cancer by 2034.

Lynn added: “One- in- two people will get cancer in their lifetime**, but all of us can support the research that will beat it.

“This past year proves, more than any other, the value of investing in science and medical research, and what can be achieved with collective focus and collaboration. Just like science is our route out of the pandemic, science is our route to beating cancer.

“Every day we see the benefits of the work that that Cancer Research UK has funded, with new clinical trials opening and breakthroughs being reported. People can help to support more work like this by signing up to Big Hike.”

Cancer Research UK was able to spend over £34 million in the South East alone last year on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.