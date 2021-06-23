Walk-in vaccination session being held at Bognor Health Centre

The session will take place at the Bognor Health Centre from 12.30 to 4pm and residents do not need to use the national booking system to arrange an appointment. They just have to call the local team on 0333 370 411 to reserve a place.

Everyone aged 18 and over is now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination and anyone who has not already had their jab is being urged to come forward.

The walk-in session covers first vaccinations and further sessions are being planned to cover second dose appointments.

Victoria Medical Centre (VMC) Vaccination Clinic inside The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Covid Vaccine SUS-210901-143747001

Alongside the walk-in session, pre-booked appointments are taking place on June 24 and June 26.

From June 10 to June 17, there were 428 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in West Sussex, 63 of which were in the Arun district.

A spokesperson for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said: “it is really important that everyone who is able to have the opportunity to have their Covid-19 vaccination.

“All adults are now eligible and we are doing all we can to make it as easy as possible for people of all ages to come forward and have their vaccine.”

“We hope that a local session like this, booked through the local team, will help people to make arrangements for their vaccine and turn up to have their jab.