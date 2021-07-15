Warburtons distribution site will bring new jobs to Bognor
The bakery brand is actively recruiting for a range of roles as it looks to open a new distribution branch in Bognor Regis next month.
The 35,000 sq foot site, which also includes a warehouse, will open on August 10 and will operate 24/7, delivering 170,000 products to stores across the country, 364 days a year.
To support the operation, Warburtons are looking for 36 roles to help it develop a team of 108. Alongside various warehouse worker positions, the baking company is also hiring across a number of driver positions- including non-LGV development drivers, LGV C and LGV CE drviers.
The new depot will be the second distribution site to open as part of a £56 million national investment plan designed to help Warburtons continue to provide goods up and down the country.
The programme, which is set to create 150 new jobs nationwide, will see other sites developed at Banbury and Widnes, while sites at Newton Abbot, Port Talbot, Blackpool and Bristol will enjoy considerable expansions.
A spokesperson for the national baking giant said: “The opening of the Bognor Regis depot will lay down a solid platform for the future of Warburtons, enhancing its distribution capability, enable it to meet consumer demand and ensure it can successfully deliver its strategic customer partnerships.”