Warning after dead dolphins wash up in Selsey and East Wittering

A warning has been issued to the public after two dolphins were found dead in the space of three days in Selsey and East Wittering.

According to the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team, it was called to reports of a dolphin washed up at East Beach, Selsey last Friday (December 20). Then, on Sunday, the team was paged to reports of another dead dolphin washed up on the beach at Marine Drive, East Wittering.

The team warned that dead mammals can be 'full of dangerous toxins', adding: "Please stay away and keep dogs on a lead to prevent them coming into contact with them."

Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team said it took measurements and details of both dolphins 'to send to our operations centre and the National History Museum'.

It added: "Solent Coastguard will now arrange for the dolphin[s] to be collected for further investigations or to be collected and disposed of by the council.

"Dolphins, porpoises and whales are all protected under the Royal Fish laws of the United Kingdom and HM Coastguard undertakes duties on behalf of the Receiver of a Wreck to record details of Royal Fish washed ashore.

"If you come across any Royal Fish washed up on the beach call the Coastguard."

