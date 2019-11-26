Watch Selsey couple pop champagne to mark their £105m EuroMillions jackpot win

It was champagne all around as a Selsey couple celebrated their £105m EuroMillions jackpot win.

Steve and Lenka Thomson, from Selsey, were left gobsmacked after winning £105,100,701.90.

Popping the champagne

The builder and shopworker have become the ninth biggest winners ever in the country.

Steve, 42, said they were searching for a new home locally and were looking forward to giving their children a bedroom each.

He said he ‘started shaking a lot’ when he checked his lottery ticket, adding: “I think I was on the verge of having a heart attack.”

Steve and Lenka celebrate their win

The pair were gobsmacked by the win

