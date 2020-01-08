Weald & Downland Living Museum hits £500,000 fundraising milestone

The Weald & Downland Living Museum has hit a £500,000 fundraising milestone as it marks the start of its 50th anniversary year.

Since the launch of the campaign last autumn, the Singleton museum has already received a contribution of £250,000 for its Heritage Endowment Fund, but the legacy gift has also been match-funded by the Heritage Fund (formerly the Heritage Lottery Fund) to take the total to over £500,000.

The Weald & Downland Living Museum plans to use money raised to improve facilities at the site

The museum is one of just 15 national charities that has been awarded match-funding, which will help the museum meet its £1million endowment target.

In addition, £27,000 of contributions have been donated to the Heritage Endowment Fund by individuals, trusts and foundations, all of which will be match-funded.

There has also been a generous donation from The Sargent Charitable Trust for the museum’s 50 Fund.

Nicola Pratt, fundraising and development manager, said: “The Golden Future Campaign is an ambitious project for Weald & Downland Living Museum, and reaching the halfway mark for our Heritage Endowment Fund is a huge step for the fundraising campaign.

“The funds raised will have a vast impact on the museum for visitors, the local area and future generations.

“The campaign will enable us to enrich the visitor experience, improve facilities and underpin the protection of the buildings and artefacts in our care.

“I would like to personally thank all those who have supported the efforts to date and I hope it will inspire others to get involved.”

Money raised will allow Weald & Downland Living Museum to make vital improvements which ensure the longevity of the museum and safeguard its mission to preserve and restore important historical buildings.

The museum endowment will provide a lasting legacy and build the foundation for a sustainable financial future while The 50 Fund has been developed for the ongoing conservation needs of the museum’s collection of buildings.

Other planned improvements include upgrades to access and public facilities and there are also plans to dismantle, conserve and rebuild the Titchfield Market Hall.

The Golden Future Campaign runs throughout the 50th anniversary year in 2020 and will continue until the end of 2021 with a total fundraising target of £2million.

To find out more visit www.wealddown.co.uk/goldenfuture

>>> 16 big Chichester events in 2020 to put in your diaries

<<< Postmaster celebrates 25 years of service to the community <<<