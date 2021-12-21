West Dean's head gardener wins Garden Media Guild's Journalist of the Year award

Tom Brown has been named Garden Media Guild’s Journalist of the Year Award

Tom Brown has branched out from working solely as a head gardener and is blossoming as a writer for The Telegraph, Gardener’s World Magazine and Gardens Illustrated.

Mr Brown said: “I was bowled over to be shortlisted for this award and to be amongst such respected contemporaries." He also stated that he very much appreciated the opportunity to 'share my experience in a jargon free way, making gardening more accessible – particularly during such difficult times.'

This is the second Garden Media Guild award the weeding wordsmith has won, having previously won The Alan Titchmarsh New Talent Award in 2019.

Upon winning the award the judges said: “Tom’s style is conversational and upbeat but doesn't dumb down the technical bits. He effortlessly passes on his gardening knowledge gained over the past 20-years as a hands-on gardener to make the features interesting to both those new to gardening and experienced gardeners seeking more advanced information.

"It’s clear that Tom knows his plants and subject matter inside out and his writing draws you into the feature. Snippets of information and handy hints and tips are dotted through the narrative, plus a sprinkling of humour!”

As well as his writing career Mr Brown still also works at West Dean Gardens, just outside of Chichester. The Gardens are open between 10.30am to 4pm each day except December 24, 25 and 31. Entry costs £7.50, children under 16 are free and last entry is 30 minutes before closing time. For those wanting a more relaxing visit, the restaurant is open to ticket holders only.

West Dean Gardens is part of the Edward James Foundation, a charitable trust, also comprising West Dean College of Arts and Conservation, West Dean Estate and the West Dean Tapestry Studio. Charity No. 1126084.