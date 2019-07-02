West Sussex and Brighton branches of Age UK in merger

Two local branches of the charity Age UK have merged and are now seeking views from older people over the change.

The link-up has taken place between Age UK West Sussex and Age UK Brighton & Hove. Officials now plan a public consultation over the coming months ahead of a re-launch in 2020.

Said a spokesman: “During the consultation, the charity will continue to use its existing names in each area, but behind the scenes will be one organisation, working together to provide the best possible services for over 50s.”

Helen Rice, chief executive at Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove said: “Not only does the merger make sense practically and financially, but it is a fantastic opportunity to review our services.

“Older people are at the heart of everything we do, so they will be the ones shaping our organisation for the future. We can’t wait to hear their views on everything from interesting social activities, to support for some of the most frail and vulnerable in our community.

“When we re-launch our new strategy next year, it will be truly guided by older people and dedicated to helping them make the most of later life.”

Age UK volunteer Patsy Tayler, 70, said: “I’ve volunteered at Age UK Brighton & Hove for some time now and attend some of the activities. I’m delighted that the merger with Age UK West Sussex means a bright future for the charity which has become part of my life.

“I’m also looking forward to getting involved in the consultation. Older people can feel a bit invisible in society, people can make assumptions about us or decisions for us. To hear that we’re going to play a key part in shaping the new strategy is fantastic, we’re the experts on later life after all!”

The charity will be directly contacting service users and volunteers to gather their views on the future of the organisation. Anyone who wants to find out more, can call Vicki Rayment on 01903 731800 or email marketing@ageukwestsussex.org.uk