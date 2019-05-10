West Sussex animal centre looking for foster home volunteers

Mount Noddy Animal Centre supports the local work of the RSPCA in Chichester and surrounding areas.

Nestled in the West Sussex countryside, the centre provides care and assistance to hundreds of dogs and cats each year who need a second chance in life to find their forever home.

The cats and dogs that come into our care may have been abandoned or neglected, and in some cases owners are simply not able to care for them any longer.

Susan Botherway, Centre Manager, heads up a dedicated animal care team at Mount Noddy who are passionate about animal welfare. Each and every dog and cat that comes through the centre doors is treated as an individual. As well as nutritional plans, every animal will have a behavioural assessment and suitable training plan developed which is led by the centre’s behaviourist. Of course, it goes without saying that the animal care team love and care for every dog and cat as if it were their own at Mount Noddy, until that special forever home is found.

If you’d like to know more about rehoming any of our animals please visit our website for an application form at www.rspcamountnoddy.org.uk.

The centre is currently recruiting for foster home volunteers. If you think you’d be able to open your home to a dog or cat while they wait to find their new family please contact our foster co-ordinator Leah Foster on 07740 367344.

Here is a list of the current dogs looking for a new home. For a quick photo guide see our story

Roxy

Roxy is a gentle and affectionate 10 year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who loves being around people. She enjoys training and knows basic commands such as sit, paw and beg, and loves playing with her tennis ball.

Roxy would like her new owners to be around a good part of the day and would prefer to be the only pet in the house. She can be unsure of other dogs so would need someone who is patient and able to continue her training in this area.

If you think you could provide a loving home for Roxy please contact the centre.

Sky

Do you like the look of Sky? Do you match the criteria we are looking for to rehome her?

-Semi rural/rural home

-Training experience

-Previously owned reactive dogs

-Single dog in the household and no visiting dogs

-14+ children

-Enjoy training dogs

-Understanding that she is not a dog you can take to dog parks/pubs and isn’t a dog that would have dog friends

-wanting a lovely companion dog at home

If you match this criteria please read on:

Sky is a special girl and our longest stay resident here at Mount Noddy. She has watched 50 other dogs find their forever home before herself. She is a loving, affectionate and active dog who has so much love to give.

Sky knows many commands such as sit, stay, beg and paw. She loves clicker training and she would be a great fit for people who also love training or are interested in taking it up. We also take sky through our agility area where she loves weaving, jumping and going through our tunnels. As well as being a very active and intelligent dog, she also loves calm time and settles well.

Sky is insecure around other dogs and can be reactive so would need to be the only dog in the home. Sky would need an experienced owner who can help her in this area. We are working on her confidence with other dogs and this training would need to be continued in her new home. Sky is looking for a rural or semi rural home where she can enjoy an active lifestyle away from busy towns.

Sky has been in our care for 8 months waiting patiently for a forever home. Please help spread the word so she can start a new happy chapter in her life. Please contact the centre for more details.

Ace

Ace is a young lurcher who is very playful. He enjoys human company and lots of attention, but can get over excited in new situations and will require ongoing training with his new owners.

Chase knows basic commands such as sit and enjoys treats and toys which are great motivators for his training. He is looking for a home where owners have previous lurcher experience and would need to be the only pet in an adult only household.

Prudence

Prue is a sweet, affectionate, active girl who loves human company and cuddles. She enjoys training, always wanting to please you. She knows sit, stay, paw, ‘touch’, down and is continuing to learn more. Prue really enjoys learning and would benefit from ongoing training, so would love a patient family who would continue this with her.

She is looking for a rural or semi rural home where she can enjoy long walks away from busy towns. Prue would need a patient family who are able to teach her that it’s ok to be left alone for short periods of time, and help build her confidence around other dogs as she can be nervous and reactive in this area.

Roxy

Roxy is a beautiful Rottweiler who arrived at Mount Noddy with her friend Frasier after her owner could no longer take care of her. She is an affectionate and enthusiastic young dog who is looking for a new home which has previous experience with large breeds.

Roxy has not had a great start in life and does not have much experience of the world yet. We do not think she has spent much time in a home environment and was most likely kept in an outhouse or kennel, and only let into the house occasionally. Roxy will need patient new owners who are prepared to let Roxy go at her own pace, and take their time settling her into the house.

Roxy is very food motivated and this can be used as a training tool to help her gain confidence. She enjoys being out and about, walks nicely on the lead, and new owners will have great fun rambling in the countryside with her. She has lots of energy for play, and likes running about with her toys.

Roxy needs very experienced owners due to her past.

Billy

Young Billy is a playful, active dog who loves training and learning new commands. He is a bright boy who has already learnt a hand touch and paw through marker training during his short stay with us. He would love a home with an active family who are prepared to continue with this.

Billy gets on well with other dogs and would benefit from an owner who has experience of similar breeds to ensure careful socialisation with the right dogs. He has lots of love to give and will make a rewarding companion. Due to his age and training requirements Billy could live with older children but would not be suitable for a young family.