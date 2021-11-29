West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service hold funeral parade in Chichester for ex Station Commander

The funeral parade for John Strange took place at Chichester Fire Station on Thursday, November 25. Picture courtesy of Colin Bird

John Strange, 93, passed away after a short illness.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service paid their respects to Mr Strange who had been an ex Station Commander of Bosham Fire Station.

John had served for many years as a retained firefighter at Bosham, starting as a “messenger boy” and rising to Station Commander for the last ten years of his service, retiring in 1985.

John was also a knowledgeable drainage contractor and was responsible for many miles of drainage pipes laid on the farms and fields in the local Bosham area.

Ex Station Commander of West Sussex Fire and Rescue, Colin Bird said: “He was a kind and well respected member of the farming community in Bosham and spent most of his life farming at Harts Farm in Bosham.